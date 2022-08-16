The local citizens who form the advisory committee tasked with helping to update the Frankfort/Franklin County Comprehensive Plan discussed demographic trends within area including where the population grew or shrank and possible reasons why during Tuesday's meeting at the Paul Sawyier Public Library.
The advisory committee consists of stakeholders in the community from a variety of backgrounds, specialties, interests and locations within the city and county. The committee is tasked with reviewing the plan content, while providing input and ideas throughout the planning process.
Around 20 of the 26 members were present on Tuesday as the group went into phase two of the four phase planning process that will end next summer with a completely revised comprehensive plan for Frankfort and Franklin County.
The meeting was led by Liz Fields, the public planning manager for McBride Dale Clarion, the consulting firm hired to update and rewrite the plan.
"Demographics are obviously a very important piece for us when we come into a community," Fields told committee. "We want to understand where you have been, what your current makeup is, what your situation is. We can get a lot of feedback from the people, but also that data from the statistics and demographics is really helpful for us to have an understanding of how your community has changed over time."
Fields went over data that showed population in Frankfort was on the rise while simultaneously declining in Franklin County.
The group discussed opportunities and weaknesses that might contribute to the population flux over the last 20 years and weighed factors such as income, poverty and housing availability and how those factors could be shaped for future growth.
In addition to the demographics discussion, the group went over the result of the online public survey that went out in July.
Fields said that some of the key takeaways from the survey is that the local community takes pride in Frankfort/Franklin County's uniqueness. It also showed that of the 391 people who took the survey, the majority are concerned about the area being stagnant and outdated.
Closing out the session, the committee broke into groups to discuss different vision statements created by the consultants to help to help them encapsulate the goals of Frankfort/Franklin County.
The committee agreed on, "Frankfort and Franklin County envision a community with abundant natural, rural, historic and scenic resources; healthy waterways and ecosystems; active and vibrant commercial areas; a physically and virtually connected population; a thriving public and private economy that supports strategic and sustainable growth; and exceptional community facilities for present and future generations."
The date for the next meeting has yet to be determined. For more information on the comprehensive plan update process or on the committees, go to distilltogether.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.