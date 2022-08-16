The local citizens who form the advisory committee tasked with helping to update the Frankfort/Franklin County Comprehensive Plan discussed demographic trends within area including where the population grew or shrank and possible reasons why during Tuesday's meeting at the Paul Sawyier Public Library.

The advisory committee consists of stakeholders in the community from a variety of backgrounds, specialties, interests and locations within the city and county. The committee is tasked with reviewing the plan content, while providing input and ideas throughout the planning process. 

