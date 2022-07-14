Local EXIT Realty affiliated offices recently announced the addition of two local individuals to their teams of dedicated real estate professionals.

Kay Thomas has joined EXIT Realty Crutcher located at 60 Devils Hollow Road.

Jennifer Mullins has joined EXIT Realty Crutcher located at 502A Saffell St., Lawrenceburg.

