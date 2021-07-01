Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman awarded $15 million in grants to 150 local Family Resource and Youth Services Centers (FRYSCs) from the second round of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund 2 (GEER II).

Grants were awarded locally to Elkhorn Middle Youth Service Center (YSC), Bondurant Middle/Western Hills High YSC, and Franklin County High School YSC. The grants will fund educational support services needed due to COVID-19’s impact on schools, youth and families, with a focus on early childhood education and child care, as well as family crisis and mental health counseling. Local FRYSCs applied for a maximum allocation of $100,000.

“As an education first administration, we are going to make sure that Kentucky educators, students and families have the support they need as we move out of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Beshear. “This funding will help parents return to work knowing their children are learning in a safe, caring place, and it will also help families bounce back from the mental and emotional tolls of the past year.”

The grants will be managed by the Division of Family Resource and Youth Services Centers in the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. More than 850 FRYSCs provide services to Kentucky children, youth and families in approximately 1,200 schools.

