COVID vaccine

Local first responders became the first to receive the initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru clinic hosted by the Franklin County Health Department on Wednesday.

“We are thankful for our emergency personnel for always keeping our community safe. We are honored to provide this protection to them and appreciate their willingness to be the first in Franklin County to receive the vaccine,” Judy Mattingly, FCHD Public Health Director, said.

The health department is currently focused on administering the vaccine to Tier 1A emergency personnel, 92 of whom were vaccinated Wednesday. FCHD will continue contacting other Frankfort/Franklin County agencies about scheduling future events as vaccine becomes available for their tier. Healthcare workers will be next to be vaccinated.

“We are elated to be working on our next preventative measure to combat COVID-19. These vaccinations will provide protection for our community and Commonwealth,” added Brittany Parker, FCHD deputy director.

FCHD will continue contacting other Frankfort/Franklin County agencies about scheduling future events as the vaccine becomes available for their tier. 

Communitywide events will be scheduled as soon as possible and as the vaccine becomes available. 

FCHD is administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Information about that vaccine can be found at https://www.modernatx.com/covid19vaccine-eua/recipients/.

This vaccine requires two doses at least 28 days apart to receive full effectiveness.

After receiving your vaccine, health officials ask that you continue to social distance, wear face covering, practice proper handwashing, disinfect common areas and stay home if feeling ill.

