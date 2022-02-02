Contributing to existing food access efforts in Frankfort has been a cornerstone of the Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub concept from the beginning. Now, about halfway through its first year of operation, Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub has connected with community partners to launch Local Food Forward to support neighbors who may find locally produced food out of reach. 

"We are beyond excited to partner with the Housing Authority of Frankfort for the launch of Local Food Forward. By distributing Locals grocery vouchers to some of their residents, they are making it possible for more families to eat nutrient-dense foods produced by Kentucky farmers," said Birch Bragg, Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub co-owner/operator.

Every dollar designated for Local Food Forward puts more locally produced food into the hands of more people in the community. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub covers all of the initiative’s ancillary costs. And in the end, all of the money coming through Local Food Forward not only supports food access in Frankfort but also directly benefits the work of the region’s farmers and food producers.

Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub customers, local businesses and community groups are invited to contribute any amount to Local Food Forward. Community members can donate directly to Local Food Forward when making a Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub purchase in-store or online.

Additionally, 10% of each item of Locals merchandise, including T-shirts and hoodies, supports Local Food Forward. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub will also host events specifically to raise funds for the initiative.

“We want to give a huge thanks to Local Food Forward’s initial business sponsors, Gary Smith, with OHI, and Taylor Marshall, with Marshall Lane Real Estate, as well as everyone who donated directly or made contributing purchases at Locals. Food access is a community-wide challenge that requires a community-wide response, and we are grateful for those members of our community who put their money where their mouth is when it comes to helping their neighbors access real food,” said Bragg.

Additional food access work also underway at Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub are a partnership with the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County for their clients to access groceries and the option for customers to shop the food hub with SNAP/EBT.

Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub is located at 863 Wilkinson Boulevard. For more information, visit LocalsFoodHub.com.

