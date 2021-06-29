Two local girls spent time at the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys and Girls Ranch earlier this month.

062921 Sheriff's ranch

Hailea Peach and Kendall Goodpaster, second and third from left, participated in the Kentucky Sheriffs' Boys and Girls Ranch June 21-24. Also pictures are Taylor Stevens, ranch counselor, and Brenda and Dale, Franklin County Sheriff's deputies. (Photo submitted)

Hailea Peach and Kendall Goodpaster were invited to the camp from June 21-24.

The Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys and Girls Ranch is a non-profit organization serving youth across the state through its camping program that is designed to build their self-esteem and teach them respect for themselves, others and law enforcement. The program is free for campers.

“Campers enjoy the regular camp activities, such as campfires, arts and crafts, nature, sports, swimming, fishing, archery, etc.,” said Jerry Wagner, executive director. “It is a week filled with fun and learning and our hope is for the campers to create a lifetime of memories during their stay, as well as learn the values of respect and other life skills.”

