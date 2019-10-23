Twenty-five local government officials from Ukraine are visiting Frankfort this week to experience the capital city and get some insight on municipal government, American-style.
Rebecca Hall, community relations and grants manager for the City of Frankfort, said the group, composed of mayors, deputy mayors, department heads and other young professionals, arrived in America earlier this month for the annual International City/County Management Association (ICMA) Conference in Nashville.
“From that conference they are taking a two week ‘tour’ of some U.S. cities on their way to Washington, D.C.,” she said. “(Twenty-five of the officials) are on the route that goes through Frankfort. There are also a couple of ICMA representatives and interpreters.”
The officials arrived in Frankfort on Tuesday and will leave the city on Saturday.
Wednesday morning, the group took a tour of downtown and City Hall.
City Solicitor Laura Ross led a question-and-answer session with the group with other city department leaders by her side in the city commission chambers.
The officials asked questions about utilities, schools and policing, among other topics. One official asked what Frankfort is known for.
Ross enthusiastically replied that Frankfort, and most of this area, is known for its bourbon. That answer brought a smile to many faces.
Throughout the rest of the week, Hall said, the Ukrainians will be visiting some state government offices and other areas of interest, including the Capitol, Farmers Market and Buffalo Trace Distillery.
From 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, the officials attended a reception at the Frankfort-Franklin County Tourist Commission office to learn more about tourism and economic development among other topics, said Robin Antenucci, tourism executive director.