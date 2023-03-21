Ky Dept of Fish & Wildlife logo

More than two dozen Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources employees were honored at a special awards luncheon held on March 2 in Frankfort. Four of the award winners are from Franklin County.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Rich Storm attended the event and delivered the opening remarks. Joining him were Deputy Commissioners Brian Clark and Gabe Jenkins. Directors of the Administrative Services, Engineering, Infrastructure and Technology, Fisheries, Information and Education, Law Enforcement and Wildlife divisions presented the awards.

Nick Keeton, Team Player Award, F&W Tech III

Pictured (left to right): Deputy Commissioners Brian Clark and Gabe Jenkins, Commissioner Rich Storm, Nick Keeton, Fisheries Division Assistant Director Joseph Zimmerman, Fisheries Division Director Dave Dreves.
Elizabeth Johnson, Rookie of the Year, Wildlife Biologist II

Pictured (left to right): Deputy Commissioners Gabe Jenkins and Brian Clark, Commissioner Rich Storm, Elizabeth Johnson, Small Game Program Coordinator Cody Rhoden, Wildlife Biologist Cody Stephens, Wildlife Division Director Ben Robinson.
Daren Jones, Group Achievement Award

Pictured (left to right): Deputy Commissioners Gabe Jenkins and Brian Clark, Commissioner Rich Storm, Daniel Vichitbandha, Daren Jones, Wildlife Division Director Ben Robinson
Derek Beard, Director's Leadership Award

Pictured (left to right): Deputy Commissioners Gabe Jenkins and Brian Clark, Commissioner Rich Storm, Derek Beard, Wildlife Division Director Ben Robinson.

