Pictured (left to right): Deputy Commissioners Brian Clark and Gabe Jenkins, Commissioner Rich Storm, Nick Keeton, Fisheries Division Assistant Director Joseph Zimmerman, Fisheries Division Director Dave Dreves.
Ashley Reaves | Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Pictured (left to right): Deputy Commissioners Gabe Jenkins and Brian Clark, Commissioner Rich Storm, Elizabeth Johnson, Small Game Program Coordinator Cody Rhoden, Wildlife Biologist Cody Stephens, Wildlife Division Director Ben Robinson.
Ashley Reaves | Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
More than two dozen Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources employees were honored at a special awards luncheon held on March 2 in Frankfort. Four of the award winners are from Franklin County.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Rich Storm attended the event and delivered the opening remarks. Joining him were Deputy Commissioners Brian Clark and Gabe Jenkins. Directors of the Administrative Services, Engineering, Infrastructure and Technology, Fisheries, Information and Education, Law Enforcement and Wildlife divisions presented the awards.
Nick Keeton, Fish and Wildlife Technician III
Team Player Award
Nick has worked in three Fisheries Division branches during his career, most recently in the Habitat Branch in Frankfort. Dreves noted Nick's experience in several areas, including fish tagging, data collection, aging, herbicide application for aquatic vegetation control, welding, machine operation and hauling, chainsaw operation, boat and trailer maintenance. The Franklin County resident also helps staff prep for their commercial driver’s license testing. Often asked for assistance because of his many skills, Nick is more than willing to help.
Elizabeth Johnson, Wildlife Biologist II
Rookie of the Year
Elizabeth added her name to a long list of accomplished winners of this award for Wildlife Division staff with less than three years of service with the department. The Nicholas County native has quickly risen through the ranks from private lands biologist to small game biologist, splitting time between two programs. Robinson noted that Elizabeth is admired by her peers for her positive attitude and personality.
Daren Jones, Geoprocessing Specialist III
Group Achievement Award
Daren, along with Trey Prather and Daniel Vichitbandha, are the employees behind the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Information System and handle mapping, database management and information technology. Robinson noted that their contributions go beyond those areas. Their technical expertise helps all staff in their daily duties and helps the department better serve its more than 1-million customers. Daren, Trey and Daniel reside in Fayette County.
Derek Beard, Assistant Director
Director’s Leadership Award
Derek was honored with this award for his assistance to Robinson. Prior to being appointed director, Robinson served in an acting capacity and said Derek, a Franklin County resident, quickly stepped up to provide needed assistance, displaying a strong work ethic and consistently giving sound advice. Derek fills in when Robinson is away from the office, works closely with human resources and serves as the division’s communications liaison.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.