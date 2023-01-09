All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition at Good Shepherd School gymnasium in the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The local competition will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, at 9 a.m.

The Knights of Columbus free throw contest is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through the local, district and jurisdictional competitions. International champions are announced by the Knights of Columbus international headquarters in New Haven, Connecticut, based on scores from the jurisdiction-level competitions.

