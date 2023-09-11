Since 2016, Yes Arts has been working with women in recovery through Franklin County Drug Court. The program has grown "leaps and bounds," according to Yes Arts Executive Director Elle Travis, and it is now known as ART (Achieving Recovery Together) — an art therapy program.
In the fall of last year, Travis said the City of Frankfort was awarded a Department of Justice COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) microgrant. The grant was written to support local law enforcement officers to collaborate with Yes Arts — a non-profit organization located at 317 W. Second St. — "to create a safe space where officers can co-mingle with people in recovery," Travis said.
Through the project law enforcement officers and ART participants designed a mural during multiple sessions, shared a meal and painted the large mural that will be affixed to the Conway Street side of the Yes Arts building.
The collaboration was facilitated by Travis and art therapist, Janet Osborn.
An earlier piece of the COPS project was training for the officers so they are better equipped to be sensitive to people in recovery. Training topics included implicit bias, micro-aggressions and micro-messaging, and understanding trauma and its effect on youth.
A public reveal of the mural will take place during the event, heARTworks, beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at Yes Arts.
The event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony to reveal the mural project in partnership with the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce as a Business After Hours event. Whitaker Bank will also present a check for the continuation of the ART program after the grant funding ceases.
"This event will also serve as a fundraiser and open house," Travis said. "We want the community to learn about Yes Arts and get involved."
