heARTworks gala - 1

Since 2016, Yes Arts has been working with women in recovery through Franklin County Drug Court. The program has grown "leaps and bounds," according to Yes Arts Executive Director Elle Travis, and it is now known as ART (Achieving Recovery Together) — an art therapy program.

In the fall of last year, Travis said the City of Frankfort was awarded a Department of Justice COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) microgrant. The grant was written to support local law enforcement officers to collaborate with Yes Arts — a non-profit organization located at 317 W. Second St. — "to create a safe space where officers can co-mingle with people in recovery," Travis said.

heARTworks gala - 2

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription