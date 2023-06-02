A group of state troopers, local police officers and sheriff’s deputies from around the state, took part in the final leg of the annual Kentucky Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, Friday morning at the Capitol.    

During a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda prior to the Torch Run, Fred Orthmeyer, a Special Olympics board member from Lexington noted, “To say the last three years have been a bit of a challenge would be an understatement. COVID has impacted all of our lives, and Special Olympics was not spared. But this year, we get back to full tilt.”

060223 Torch Run

Frankfort Police Detective Guss Curtis, the first runner, carries the torch and leads the way down Capital Avenue for the Kentucky Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics on Friday morning. (Tom Latek | Kentucky Today)

