Elected local government officials as well as school administrators had the opportunity to give updates on their respective offices on Tuesday morning during the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce State of the Community Breakfast. 

State of the Community Breakfast.jpg

FIS Superintendent Sheri Satterly, FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Judge-Executive Michael Mueller, Interim KSU President Ronald Johnson all spoke at the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce State of the Community Breakfast on Tuesday morning. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Those giving updates included Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller; Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson; Dr. Ronald A. Johnson, interim president at Kentucky State University; Sheri Satterly, superintendent for Frankfort Independent Schools; and Mark Kopp, superintendent for Franklin County Schools.

