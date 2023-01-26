FIS Superintendent Sheri Satterly, FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Judge-Executive Michael Mueller, Interim KSU President Ronald Johnson all spoke at the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce State of the Community Breakfast on Tuesday morning. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Elected local government officials as well as school administrators had the opportunity to give updates on their respective offices on Tuesday morning during the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce State of the Community Breakfast.
Those giving updates included Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller; Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson; Dr. Ronald A. Johnson, interim president at Kentucky State University; Sheri Satterly, superintendent for Frankfort Independent Schools; and Mark Kopp, superintendent for Franklin County Schools.
All five speakers touched on continued growth as a priority for the near and longterm future.
Johnson called attention to current KSU's agreement with the YMCA, the City of Frankfort and Franklin County in renovating the school's athletic facility, the Exum Center. He also noted that academically, the school was expanding the agricultural program in fields like sustainable farming as well as furthering strategic partnerships with the city and county.
Johnson noted that KSU is putting an emphasis on long-term planning.
"We are going to have a consulting firm come and help us build a road map," Johnson told the crowd. "The idea of a road map is that we need to have a long-term strategic direction for Kentucky State and building that road map is going to be essential for us. The plan is what should Kentucky State look like 20 years from now."
Satterly, who was hired by FIS in June, spoke on the school system's continued growth in both programs and enrollment. She noted FIS already had professional pathways in a number a fields including, culinary arts, broadcasting and business programs on campus as well as off campus vocational training in trades such as automotive and electrical.
Kopp echoed Satterly's focus on growth. He highlighted the fact that Franklin County Schools is currently looking to make a decision on where they should build new school in the next few months. He noted that it was narrowed down to either a new Bondurant Middle School facility or a new elementary school.
"We've just come off of a time of COVID that all of us have been through, have lived through and now is a time for all of us to start thriving instead of just surviving," he said. "Now is a time for us to thrive. Let's think boldly, let's think passionately."
On the non-educational side, both Wilkerson and Mueller gave bright forecasts of things to come over the next few years.
Of the officials who spoke at the event, Mueller was the newest in his role, having been sworn in the first week of January.
He said that he and his deputy judge-executive, Jack Kennedy, are in the process of looking at what the county government can do be more efficient for its citizens and businesses.
He also put an emphasis on close working relationship between city and county governments.
"One thing I'd really like to do, and I talked about this as a magistrate and people think I am kind of crazy about it, is having the magistrates and city commissioners meet quarterly," he said. "Y'all probably think that could be a train wreck and it could. I think that we need to get everybody talking. The commissioners need to be comfortable with the magistrates and magistrates need to be comfortable with the commissioners so that the left hand can know what the right hand is doing."
Wilkerson pointed to the completion of city projects such as the Second Street TIGER Grant project which cost a total $12 million — $7.9 million of that total was paid for by federal and state grant money.
"The growth really is happening now," Wilkerson stated. "I don't think it is really a question anymore of if Frankfort is going to grow. It's happening and the momentum is on our side."
