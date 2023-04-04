On the last day of the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 5 which will incrementally phase out the property tax on distilled spirits statewide. 

The bill will phase out what the Kentucky Distillers' Association called a "discriminatory bourbon barrel tax" that collected an ad valorem tax on barrels aging in warehouses. 

Buffalo Trace

Barrels of bourbon age in a Buffalo Trace warehouse. (State Journal file photo)

