On the last day of the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 5 which will incrementally phase out the property tax on distilled spirits statewide.
The bill will phase out what the Kentucky Distillers' Association called a "discriminatory bourbon barrel tax" that collected an ad valorem tax on barrels aging in warehouses.
Starting in 2026 distillers will see the tax rate on barrels drop between 4% and 10% every year until it is completely phased out in 2043.
Last year Kentucky distilleries paid around $33 million in ad valorem tax on bourbon barrels. After tax breaks, counties with distilleries received a collective $18.5 million.
That tax revenue is in turn earmarked for public schools and emergency services in counties with distilleries.
The bill in its final form has provisions for a replacement tax, which calls for distilleries to reimburse counties and schools with a base level of funding.
With the prospect of losing millions of dollars from annual budgets over the next 20 years, Franklin County officials, namely Judge-Executive Michael Mueller and Franklin County School's Superintendent Mark Kopp, have been against House Bill 5 since its inception.
At the state level, Franklin County representatives in the Capitol, Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, Rep. Dan Fister, R-Versailles, and Sen. Gex Williams, R-Verona, voted against the bill when it came through their respective houses.
After it was passed, Mueller sent a letter to the governor imploring him to veto the bill. He pointed out that the bourbon industry as a whole is in the midst of a boom and has been for more than 15-years.
He explained that the barrel tax accounts for around $830,000 of Franklin County's fiscal year 2023-24 budget.
"I am completely in support of economic development and supporting an industry that means so much to our Commonwealth, but doing so on the backs of our local government entities who must continue to craft their own budgets while maintaining roads, providing emergency services and ensuring public safety through our county fire and law enforcement departments, is not the answer," the judge-executive wrote.
He concluded his letter by saying that county governments, schools and taxpayers should not bare the brunt of lost tax revenue while the bourbon industry receives tax incentives, exemptions and makes record profits.
Kopp, who has been an ardent opponent of the barrel tax repeal, told The State Journal in February that Franklin County Schools stood to lose more than $2.95 million from its $80 million budget. He noted then that the loss of funding was the equivalent of 50 teachers' salaries.
Of the bill becoming law, Kopp said he was appreciative that school systems were given consideration, but like Mueller he pointed to how well the bourbon industry has been doing over the last several years.
"I am pleased that they considered education and did this compromise in terms of holding school districts harmless at their local funding levels," Kopp told the newspaper Tuesday.
"However, you have to also look at the fact that this is an industry that is booming right now. So moving forward, we are going to lose out on an incredible amount of revenue that could have really helped public education. In that regard I am disappointed that this legislation was passed. Legislation that makes the bourbon industry healthier than it already is, at the expense of dollars for students."
Think the handwriting was on the wall re this bourbon barrel tax roll-back. Or should I say the etching was on the black whisky-fungus covering our communities since we regular folks had sense the republicans in power in our legislature would give it up to the bourbon industry.
