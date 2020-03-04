Two bills awaiting passage in the state Senate are part of a three-pronged plan to overhaul local health departments and the state Department for Public Health and resolve their pension problems. The third prong is the state budget, still awaiting action in the House.
Legislators representing Franklin County have shown strong support for the plan. Rep. Joe Graviss, D-Versailles, who played a role in crafting the bills, said in an email that it “could be one of the General Assembly’s biggest accomplishments this year.”
Judy Mattingly, director of the Franklin County Health Department, said Graviss was “instrumental in assisting local health departments with finding legislative solutions to the pension crisis,” and “we are extremely grateful for his assistance and genuine concern.”
Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, said in an interview, “The health department is a key to a healthy and safe environment.” The purpose of the bills is “to let them focus on their core ... responsibilities, and that’s obviously public-health education, safety in terms of food and water. and … communicable diseases like tuberculosis or ... sexually transmitted disease.”
The first bill, House Bill 171, would change the way local health departments, quasi-governmental agencies, Kentucky State University and regional universities pay their pension obligations.
They would move from the current "percentage of pay" formula to “level dollar funding,” which lets them pay only how much they owe the pension system, evenly divided over the next 27 years. It passed the House without dissent.
“Instead of using payroll to determine each agency’s monthly retirement costs, this plan would use each agencies’ actual share of the liability instead, which is much fairer,” Graviss explained.
For the past two years the legislature has frozen the pension liability at 49.47%, but the day the new two-year budget begins, July 1, it would jump to 93%, which is a rate Graviss said “they cannot afford.”
Graham said the bill “reduces the liability for our health departments from about 93% to about 65%. It gives them some relief.” Mattingly said it would save the Franklin County department about $600,000.
The plan would provide state aid to health departments that would otherwise not be able to make their payments, but only if they have a heath-tax rate of at least 8 cents per $100 worth of property.
“So if you are below the 8 cents, you're going to have to raise your local taxes if you can't make your payments," Rep. Jim DuPlessis, R-Elizabethtown, the bill’s sponsor, told the House.
Franklin County recently raised its health tax to 7.25 cents from 5.75 “to prepare us for an 83.4% retirement contribution rate so if HB 171 passes keeping our pension rate at approximately 68% we should fortunately not need that assistance,” Mattingly wrote.
The second bill awaiting Senate passage, House Bill 129, sponsored by Rep. Kim Moser, R-Taylor Mill, would overhaul the state's public-health system, including how health departments are funded and how they would prioritize and distribute their resources.
The bill is meant to work in tandem with HB 171.
"Primarily, this creates sustainability of our health departments," Moser told the House before it passed the bill 88-1. "It controls the cost and it relieves the instability that we are seeing now in the current system."
All health departments are now funded with the same formula, regardless of their needs or their ability to generate local funding. The proposed formula would be need-based, so departments that have more resources would get less state funding, making the system more equitable while addressing the crisis at hand.
The bill would require the departments to perform community health assessments, which many already do, to determine local health priorities beyond the core requirements. This would allow them to better prioritize and deploy their resources, advocates say.
“House Bill 129 calls for them to focus more on their core public-health missions, such as substance-abuse treatment and helping at-risk families raise healthy babies,” Graviss said. “Other programs such as restaurant inspections, meanwhile, could see their fees raised so they no longer lose money on these vital services they provide for us.”
The third prong of the plan, the budget, is still being written in the House. It must more money for health departments to make the other bills work. And then the Senate will have its shot.
"Our friends down the hallway will have a bite of this apple," the House budget committee chair, Rep. Steven Rudy, R-Paducah, reminded his colleagues when the other bills passed. "So to put everybody's mind at ease, it's still a serious issue. We still don't have the permanent fix. But without phase one and phase two, we can't get to phase three."
