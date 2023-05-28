Two local events are planned in observance of Memorial Day.

At 10 a.m., Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 454 will host its annual Memorial Day service at the Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The event will include a presentation of the Colors, speakers, the placing of memorial wreaths and more and is open to all veterans, their families and the general public. Robert Silverthorn, U.S. Army (retired), will be the keynote speaker. Gregory M. Bethards, U.S. Army (retired), who is the president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 454, will be in command of ceremonies. Edward Shrewsbury will give the opening prayer. Other participants include, VFW Post 1175’s Rifle Squad and Bugler and the Franklin County High School MCJROTC.

