The Capital City Museum is one of 13 recipients of the 2021 Kentucky Local History Trust Fund grants given out by the Kentucky Historical Society (KHS).

The Frankfort museum will receive $2,500 for new and updated interpretive signage at Fort Hill and Fort Boone historic sites in Franklin County.

CapitalCityMuseum.jpg

The grants support efforts of local history organizations to preserve and share Kentucky stories. In all, KHS awarded $30,936 in grants ranging in amounts from $1,200 to $2,500.

The Kentucky Local History Trust Fund is a tax option where Kentuckians donate a portion of their state income tax refund via Line 38f. As the fund administrators, KHS has awarded nearly 50 local history organizations to date, with more than $96,450 distributed across the commonwealth. 

For more information, visit history.ky.gov/get-involved/support-local-history/.

