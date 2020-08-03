The world’s longest yard sale is coming through Franklin County this weekend, but not everyone is excited. Franklin County officials at the community’s weekly press conference on Monday acknowledged public interest in the yard sale, but worried given continuing concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re not all thrilled about it,” Tom Russell, director of Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management, said of the US 127 Yard Sale. “... There could be booths set up from Owen County to Anderson County. If everybody will practice what the mayor and the judge and Ms. (Judy) Mattingly have been asking, we’ll make this work as best we can.”
The yard sale stretches through 690 miles and six different six states.
Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly stressed that those looking to set up booths along the highway should consult the retail guidance published by Kentucky’s Healthy at Work initiative. Included in those guidelines is the continued use of masks, providing hand sanitizer for workers and patrons, and six-foot social distancing practices.
Mattingly also said that customers should do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“If you want to go to a booth but the yard sale looks crowded, hang back and wait,” she said. “Be patient. Once the crowd disperses, then go up and take your turn.”
With school soon returning, both superintendents also attended the press conference and reiterated their plans for this fall. Franklin County Schools Supt. Mark Kopp said that FCS would continue its plan to initially open all-virtual and phase in a student return. Frankfort Independent Schools Supt. Houston Barber announced no changes to FIS’ decision to start on a hybrid virtual/in-person plan, noting that families must decide by the end of this week if they want to do in-person instruction.
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Frankfort Mayor Bill May both said that they would continue to delay physical reopenings of their respective offices due to COVID-19.
May also took time to mention that the city is willing to help local restaurants in need of additional outdoor seating. Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear cut restaurants’ indoor seating capacity to 25%.
The mayor also gave brief updates on the status of renovations to Dolly Graham Park in South Frankfort. The city is currently waiting for funds from a National Park Service grant to be released, May said, and that starting improvements before that happens could jeopardize the project. He added that he will personally call the National Park Service each week for updates on the funds.
Both May and Wells closed their remarks on Monday emphasizing that residents should continue to wear masks at all times in order for reopenings to continue.
“The economy comes back sooner if people wear the mask,” May said. “If you care about the economy, the most important thing to do is wear the mask.”
“Let’s thank everybody for wearing a mask, that’s been wearing a mask,” Wells said. “If you haven’t been, you need to start wearing the mask.”
Events like this during a pandemic when local conditions are peaking, are insane! Rednecks behaving badly. That ain't the way to have fun, son!
James ! They are entitled to dig thru that junk in awe and wonder of it all! At all cost and threat to life and limb !
