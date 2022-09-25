Each year, the Frankfort Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution celebrates Constitution Week.
Sept. 17 through 23 commemorates the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America. You might have even heard the phrase, “That’s unconstitutional” or “That’s my constitutional right!” Many times, Americans believe that sayings and phrases are in our Constitution, but they really aren’t.
Sept. 17-23 commemorates the signing of the Constitution of the United States. Our Constitution has 4,440 words and is the oldest and shortest written constitution of any government in the world. John Adams, one of our country’s Founding Fathers, referred to the Constitution as “the greatest single effort of national deliberation that the world has ever seen” and George Washington, our first president, wrote to the Marquis de Lafayette, the French General who had fought for American freedom during the Revolutionary War, that (the Constitution) “appears to me, then, little short of a miracle.”
This year Constitution Week is celebrating the 235th anniversary of the signing of this great document. Did you know that nowhere in the Constitution does it say, “It’s a free country”? Amendment 1 of the Constitution does NOT include the words “freedom of expression” but over time it has been ruled to include limits to the freedom of speech/press/assembly for defamation, perjury, contempt of court, and hate speech, size of public demonstrations, trade secrets, noise pollution, classified information and treason. Study the Constitution, know your rights, and know what it says and does not say.
Our Constitution, the cornerstone of our freedoms, was written to protect every American from the abuse of power by government. The Fifth Amendment states that “No person shall be … deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law” and it protects us from double jeopardy and incrimination. However, the phrases “innocent until proven guilty” and “presumption of innocence” are not found in the 5th Amendment nor in any part of the Constitution. These phrases are derived from English law and are partof our system and considered common law today.
Each year the Frankfort Chapter celebrates Constitution Week. The Frankfort Chapter worked with the schools to educate the students about the U.S. Constitution. Members of the Frankfort Chapter made trifold posters for Frankfort High School, Second Street School, Capital Day School, Good Shepherd School and The Frankfort Christian Academy. The first three attachments are examples of the trifolds we made. The last two attachments show bulletin boards in the classroom of The Frankfort Christian Academy teacher, Lonnie Lewis.
Each year, the Mayor of Frankfort issues a proclamation proclaiming Constitution Week as Sept. 17-23.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.