Each year, the Frankfort Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution celebrates Constitution Week.

Sept. 17 through 23 commemorates the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America. You might have even heard the phrase, “That’s unconstitutional” or “That’s my constitutional right!” Many times, Americans believe that sayings and phrases are in our Constitution, but they really aren’t.

092222 Proclamation

From left are Brenda Hume, regent of the Frankfort Chapter, Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Alice Hobson, registrar of the Frankfort Chapter. (Photo submitted)

