For those in need of a “fresh start,” a local organization has restructured its programming to offer just that.
Formerly known as Franklin County Women and Family Shelter, the organization has rebranded itself as Fresh Start Frankfort (FSF).
“We’re trying to move away from people seeing us as an emergency shelter,” FSF executive director Janet Gates said. “We are now transitional housing with a recovering housing component. Our programs are designed for you to have a fresh start.”
FSF is an official vendor with the Kentucky Office of Vocational Rehabilitation approved to operate a Community Rehabilitation Program, Gates said in an email.
“This allows trained staff to refer each of our enrolled residents to the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation for professional assessments to identify barriers to employment and financial stability,” she said. “Once eligibility is established, residents are approved and connected with medical and behavioral professionals to address barriers along with training and educational opportunities to assist each resident in obtaining job readiness skills.”
Referrals can be self-referrals or received from long-term rehabilitation programs or those working through substance abuse programs through the judicial system and Franklin County Drug Court.
“When they come to us, they have had some type of rehab services within 60 days,” Gates said.
Gates said FSF programs serve primarily Frankfort residents, but they also allow for enrollment from other counties or states if space allows.
FSF is a 24-bed facility with individuals remaining enrolled and living in one of the three FSF buildings as long as needed until they “meet their personal goals, engage and create a healthy, positive community outside of our programming and achieve stability.”
Last year, 25 single adult females were enrolled in FSF’s transitional/recovery housing programs. The average length of stay equaled 5½ months, with the longest stay of three residents being 15 months; the shortest stay for one female resident was one week. Thirteen residents exited the program into stable permanent housing; three residents exited the program to enroll in another sober living program; two are now in residential treatment; and one returned to jail.
“Five others exited without any way to follow-up with their situations,” Gates said. “Sadly, one resident died of complications from decades of substance use.”
Also in 2022, FSF documented 100 calls requesting emergency shelter; 68 calls requesting recovery housing; and 14 calls requesting transitional housing services (without substance use disorder as a barrier to stable housing). Of the calls, 30 were from single adult females with children; seven were from couples with children; and seven were from single adult males with children. FSF also received 10 calls from single adult females in an active domestic violence situation.
“For each call requesting services that we were unable to provide referral service, providers' information was provided to the caller,” Gates said. “This level of request for shelter and longer term transitional housing options indicates that the need for our services and those of Simon House and ACCESS Men’s Shelter and Soup Kitchen remains great, and with COVID related federal funding soon to end, the need will certainly increase.”
Because of that need, FSF will be participating in Kentucky Gives Day on Tuesday, May 9. The 24-hour fundraising event begins at 12:01 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. that day, with a power hour from 4-5 p.m. Those who donate during the power hour will have a chance to win a $250 prize. Donate at https://www.kygives.org/organizations/franklin-county-women-and-family-shelter.
The organization has a goal to raise $15,000. With the funds raised, FSF is hoping to hire a part-time family support coordinator. Funds raised will also be used for other staffing costs and operational expenses, Gates said.
Also to kick off Kentucky Gives Day and to celebrate the name change, FSF will host a ribbon-cutting event with the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce at noon on May 9 at FSF, 303 E. Third St. The event is open to the public.
“We invite people to come to the facility to learn about our programs and to celebrate with us,” Gates said.
“This community has been such a huge supporter and has helped us be successful since opening our doors in 2004. We encourage you to give generously and to help us continue to help single females find positive relationships and build stability in their lives and help us help others to make a fresh start.”
To help spread their message, FSF is hosting a photography exhibit from 8:30-10 p.m. Friday at the Old Capitol. The photography is provided by FSF residents who have been working with photographer Lucy Azubuike on “The Triangle: You Me Tree art project 2” sponsored by the Kentucky Foundation for Women.
“It is an art project geared toward helping women to transition to a fresh start as they emulate trees’ unlimited powers and varied perspectives,” according to a press release for the event. The images taken by FSF residents will be projected on a screen during the event.
When residents make that first step out on their own and are successful, Gates said that’s all the motivation she and her staff need to continue to do the “day-to-day work and handle all the many challenges that come with it.”
One such resident who visited Gates recently was Jessica Clay.
“She came by the office to excitedly show us her new car and talk about her new full time job at the Franklin County Courthouse,” Gates said. “She thanked us and told us that it was her time here enrolled in our recovery housing program in one of the family units with her son and daughter that made the difference in her life, put her on the pathway to real recovery and got her to where she is today.
“That day she told us that she knows she was terrible at times and very difficult to work with … She pushed back often on case management goals and plans and verbally fought with staff on many occasions, but she told us as we hugged, that if it wasn’t for this place, she doesn’t believe she would be alive, much less be thriving and successful, and stably housed and employed.”
