Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort will be participating in a special March for Meals celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, the federal legislation that helps to fund community-based programs like Meals on Wheels.

030622.March for Meals-Jake Banta John Richie_submitted.jpg

Franklin County Jailer Jake Banta delivers a meal to John Richie. The Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort is participating in a special March for Meals celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program. (Photo submitted)

Throughout the month of March, Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort will join the national Meals on Wheels network to raise awareness and rally support for this public-private partnership that has helped provide the seniors in Franklin County with an essential service needed to remain healthy and independent at home.

“What an accomplishment of celebrating 50 years of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program,” said Marchele Jenkins, executive director of Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort.

“This program has touched countless lives in Frankfort/Franklin County during those years and still does. Not only touching the lives of our senior clients, but offering peace of mind to their families and friends that their loved ones are not only receiving a hot, nutritious meal, but also receiving a friendly visit and well check every weekday. I’m so happy that Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort is helping to meet the needs of so many seniors in our community. Happy 50th anniversary to the Older American Act Nutrition Program.”

030622.March for Meals-Huston Wells Sam Lofton_submitted.jpg

County Judge-Executive Huston Wells, left, and volunteer meal delivery driver Sam Lofton bring a meal to a local resident. The Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort is participating in a special March for Meals celebration. (Photo submitted)

The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the day in March of 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older.

This year, Meals on Wheels programs from across the country are joining forces for the awareness campaign to celebrate 50 years of success and garner the support needed to ensure these critical programs can continue to address food insecurity and malnutrition, combat social isolation, enable independence and improve health for years to come.

“The Older Americans Act Nutrition Program is the only federally supported program designed to be an antidote for both senior hunger and isolation,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America.

“Despite decades of proven success and bipartisan support, funding for this program has failed to keep pace with the rapidly growing need for its services. With the nation’s senior population increasing dramatically, now is the time to support local Meals on Wheels programs — through volunteering, donating and speaking out — to ensure we are able to deliver for another 50 years.”

Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort’s celebration will include various activities throughout March, including local officials and other special guests delivering and handing out meals.

For more information on how to volunteer, contribute, or speak out for the seniors in Franklin County this March, email marketing@fccoa.com.

Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort is currently serving around 200 meals every weekday. For more information about programs and services, visit www.frankfortkyseniors.org or call 502-223-5794.

