Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort will be participating in a special March for Meals celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, the federal legislation that helps to fund community-based programs like Meals on Wheels.
Throughout the month of March, Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort will join the national Meals on Wheels network to raise awareness and rally support for this public-private partnership that has helped provide the seniors in Franklin County with an essential service needed to remain healthy and independent at home.
“What an accomplishment of celebrating 50 years of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program,” said Marchele Jenkins, executive director of Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort.
“This program has touched countless lives in Frankfort/Franklin County during those years and still does. Not only touching the lives of our senior clients, but offering peace of mind to their families and friends that their loved ones are not only receiving a hot, nutritious meal, but also receiving a friendly visit and well check every weekday. I’m so happy that Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort is helping to meet the needs of so many seniors in our community. Happy 50th anniversary to the Older American Act Nutrition Program.”
The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the day in March of 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older.
This year, Meals on Wheels programs from across the country are joining forces for the awareness campaign to celebrate 50 years of success and garner the support needed to ensure these critical programs can continue to address food insecurity and malnutrition, combat social isolation, enable independence and improve health for years to come.
“The Older Americans Act Nutrition Program is the only federally supported program designed to be an antidote for both senior hunger and isolation,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America.
“Despite decades of proven success and bipartisan support, funding for this program has failed to keep pace with the rapidly growing need for its services. With the nation’s senior population increasing dramatically, now is the time to support local Meals on Wheels programs — through volunteering, donating and speaking out — to ensure we are able to deliver for another 50 years.”
Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort’s celebration will include various activities throughout March, including local officials and other special guests delivering and handing out meals.
For more information on how to volunteer, contribute, or speak out for the seniors in Franklin County this March, email marketing@fccoa.com.
Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort is currently serving around 200 meals every weekday. For more information about programs and services, visit www.frankfortkyseniors.org or call 502-223-5794.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.