At 10 a.m. on Thursday at Dolly Graham Park, the Frankfort/Lexington Chapter of The Links Inc. and Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites will dedicate a positivity bench in honor of Frankfort native mother and long-time parks manager, Dolly Graham.
The positivity bench program is a national initiative of The Links Inc. Too often and for too long, people have dealt with bullying, domestic violence, mental health concerns and other problems alone and in isolation, but The Links Inc. wants to be a part of changing the way Frankfort residents address those issues. The Frankfort/Lexington Chapter of The Links Inc. dedicates the bench as part of the organization’s national community service initiative to encourage a positive environment of support, build an inclusive culture and be a safe space for people to talk about the issues affecting them.
Those who are planning to be in attendance include Mayor Layne Wilkerson, who will preside and be joined by members of the Graham family including State Representative and House Minority Caucus Leader Derrick Graham, and Jacquelyn E. Lee, President of the Frankfort/Lexington Chapter of The Links Inc.
“The safe, positive, supportive environment the bench creates will give people the freedom, ability and comfort to talk about issues they once deemed difficult to share with others. We hope interested citizens will connect with our chapter as we continue to serve and provide ‘World Class Service’ in our communities," Lee explained.
The Links Inc. is a not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. The membership consists of more than 17,000 professional women of African descent in 299 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and the United Kingdom.
