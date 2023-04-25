At 10 a.m. on Thursday at Dolly Graham Park, the Frankfort/Lexington Chapter of The Links Inc. and Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites will dedicate a positivity bench in honor of Frankfort native mother and long-time parks manager, Dolly Graham.

The positivity bench program is a national initiative of The Links Inc. Too often and for too long, people have dealt with bullying, domestic violence, mental health concerns and other problems alone and in isolation, but The Links Inc. wants to be a part of changing the way Frankfort residents address those issues. The Frankfort/Lexington Chapter of The Links Inc. dedicates the bench as part of the organization’s national community service initiative to encourage a positive environment of support, build an inclusive culture and be a safe space for people to talk about the issues affecting them.

Dolly graham park.jpg

Dolly Graham Park

