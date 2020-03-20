The United Way of the Bluegrass and Blue Grass Community Foundation have joined forces to launch a coronavirus response fund to provide critical support to vulnerable population across the region, including those in Franklin and Anderson counties who are adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first grant was awarded to God’s Pantry to help serve 40,000 meals to those in need in the area.
“The grant will help distribute 10,000 meals to food insecure of all ages in Fayette County and 30,000 meals to seniors in surrounding counties,” said Lauren Parsons, director of strategic initiatives and communications for BGCF.
The fund will extend beyond Fayette County as a regional coalition of philanthropy, government, faith leaders and business partners working to rapidly deploy funding to community-based organizations providing relief and essential resources to communities who are disproportionately impacted by the crisis. The fund has raised more than $175,000 to date, thanks to corporate coalition partners, BGCF fund holders, community donors, and sales from Kentucky for Kentucky’s “United We Stand” and “Team Kentucky” T-shirts.
“United, we will support regional organizations on the frontlines of this crisis to ensure that more citizens experiencing hardships can access basic needs like food, healthcare, childcare and transportation during this unprecedented time. As a coalition we can leverage and combine resources to assist more people and make meaningful impacts,” said Timothy Johnson, UWBG President and CEO.
The fund is designed to complement the work of local public health, nonprofit, faith-based organizations and government entities — extending their capacity to support the influx of individuals and families experiencing hardships as a result of the outbreak and related economic disruptions.
Rapid-response grants will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis, making it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs. BGCF will administer grants from the Response Fund in partnership with UWBG and in close collaboration with community advisors and local governments.
To donate online, visit https://bgcf.givingfuel.com/coronavirus. To learn more about the Coronavirus Response Fund, please visit www.uwbg.org or www.bgcf.org.
