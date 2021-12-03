Michelle Carroll, center, associate pastor of missions at First Baptist Church at the Singing Bridge, receives checks totaling $5,000 from Kristin Cantrell, left, with the Rotary Club of Frankfort, and Harry Carver, board chair of the Franklin County Community Fund. The two organizations donated the money to the Mission Frankfort Clinic at First Baptist Church. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Two local organizations recently joined forces to help a third group in the community.
The Rotary Club of Frankfort and the Franklin County Community Fund made a donation of $5,000 last month to the Mission Frankfort Clinic at First Baptist Church at the Singing Bridge.
The clinic is a free health care clinic serving uninsured residents of Franklin County.
The Rotary Foundation helps fund district grants, which are applied for by local Rotary Clubs and awarded based on the merit of the project, the sustainability of the project and the donor history of the local club.
“The Rotary Foundation supports programs all over the world,” said Kristin Cantrell with the local Rotary Club.
The Rotary Club of Frankfort applied for the grant for the Mission Clinic in August 2020.
The club received a grant of $3,000 and partnered with the Franklin County Community Fund, which provided the additional $2,000.
The $5,000 donation will be used for medicine.
“We wanted to help people in need,” Cantrell said.
While the Rotary Foundation was founded over 100 years ago, the Franklin County Community Fund began about six years ago.
“A group of us were talking and realized Frankfort didn’t have a community fund in place to address community needs outside of government (funding),” said Harry Carver, board chair of the fund.
The Franklin County Community Fund is an affiliate fund of Blue Grass Community Foundation (BGCF).
“What’s so important is there are a lot of organizations, and to understand if you work together you know who’s doing what,” Carver said.
The Mission Frankfort Clinic recently received another grant, this one for $9,990, from the American Academy of Family Physicians Foundation. It was one of 15 clinics in the country to receive a grant from AAFP.
The money will be used to help the clinic purchase diagnostic tools.
