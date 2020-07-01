Frankfort and Franklin County parks reopened additional facilities for public use on Wednesday.
This second phase of reopenings includes limited shelter rentals, expansion to doubles play for tennis and pickleball, and the opening of baseball/softball fields for practice use only.
All park playgrounds will remain closed at this time.
Each park and a list of operations are listed below:
Juniper Hill Park
Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week
Tennis courts are open for doubles play following posted guidelines.
Shelters are available for rental. Reservations must be made through Parks and Recreation office and are limited to groups of 50 people or less.
Picnic area opened for use. Picnickers are asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
Volleyball courts open for use. Players are asked to follow posted guidelines.
Restrooms are limited to portable facilities except for groups with shelter rentals.
The playground and aquatic center are closed.
Juniper Hill Golf Course
Play is available through scheduled tee times.
Ladies League play began Wednesday with scheduled tee times.
Clinics and tournaments are allowed on a limited basis. Golfers must follow CDC guidelines and schedule times through golf pro.
Pro shop deck and patio opened for seating with proper social distancing.
There is no restroom access in the clubhouse, external access only. The on-course restroom is not available.
Capitol View Park
Baseball/softball fields are open for limited use.
Fields are open for practice use for Frankfort teams only. No tournaments, games or traveling teams are permitted.
Field use must be scheduled through parks staff.
Parking lots are open for use of park trails.
Upper Cove Spring Park
Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week
Parking areas, walking paths and trails are open for use.
The archery range is open with a limit of 10 archers total at one time.
Public restrooms are limited to portable facilities.
Lower Cove Spring Park
Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week
Limited parking is available and motorists are asked to observe the posted no parking zones.
Hiking and picnicking are permitted as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.
East Frankfort Park
Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week
Parking areas are open for use.
Pickleball courts are open for doubles play. Players must follow posted guidelines.
The dog park is open with a 10-person maximum limit at one time.
Disc golf course open with goal baskets covered to prevent contact.
Players are asked not to share equipment with those outside of their immediate household.
Shelters are available for rental.
Reservations must be made through parks office and are limited to groups of 50 people or less.
Fields are open for practice use for Frankfort teams only. No tournaments, games or traveling teams are permitted.
Field use must be scheduled through parks staff.
The playgrounds remain closed.
Restrooms are limited to portable facilities except for groups with shelter rentals.
Lakeview Park
Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week
The skate park is open with a 10-person maximum limit at one time.
Pickleball courts are open for doubles play. Players must follow posted guidelines.
Disc golf course open with goal baskets covered to prevent contact.
Players are asked not to share equipment with those outside of their immediate household.
The dog park is open with a 10-person maximum limit at one time.
The shelter and pavilion are available for rental.
Reservations must be made through parks office and are limited to groups of 50 people or less.
The walking trails are open for use.
No restroom facilities will be available for use.
All other athletic fields, the playground and splash pad remain closed.
For all allowable parks activities, participants are asked to maintain 6 feet of social distance with others; to wear a mask when possible; and to practice effective hand washing and sanitizing following facility use.
Frankfort and Franklin County Parks and Recreation staff will be working to monitor park usage and to clean and disinfect park equipment on a regular schedule.
Questions may be directed to Shawn Pickens, Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director, at 502-875-8575 or Charlie Lewis, Lakeview Park Director, at 502-695-8431.
