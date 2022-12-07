From the sound of it, the Trabue Family Vault in the Frankfort Cemetery was the textbook definition of ornate when it was first built in the 1850s.

According to the Kentucky Trust for Historic Preservation website, the barrel vault structure built into the side of the hill, just a few feet from the grave of Daniel Boone, had a massive Italian marble facade, decorated with laurel wreaths, urns and extinguishable torches. Additionally, two marble angels stood on pedestals, flanking the tomb's entrance. The entire plot was surrounded by an iron fence, enclosing the tomb as well as the graves of the rest of the Trabue family, making it one of the biggest family plots in the cemetery. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription