A Franklin County resident and attorney has filed a formal complaint against the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission, saying that members of the commission "violated the provisions of Kentucky's Open Meeting Law" in the way they handled a controversial text amendment in recent months. 

On Nov. 10, the planning commission voted to send a text amendment that would allow for bourbon barrel warehouses to be built in both city and county agricultural zones (AG) under conditional use.

