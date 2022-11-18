A Franklin County resident and attorney has filed a formal complaint against the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission, saying that members of the commission "violated the provisions of Kentucky's Open Meeting Law" in the way they handled a controversial text amendment in recent months.
On Nov. 10, the planning commission voted to send a text amendment that would allow for bourbon barrel warehouses to be built in both city and county agricultural zones (AG) under conditional use.
The text amendment has been met with fierce opposition from residents all over the county, particularly those who live in the Peaks Mill area. Many see the legislation as a way for local distilleries to build warehouses in their neighborhood, thus changing the area's character from agriculture and residential to industrial.
In a written complaint that she sent to the planning commission on Nov. 4, Martha Gray said that the commission had mislead the public in order to push the text amendment through to the city commissioner and county fiscal court respectively.
The letter states that during its September meeting the planning commission voted to table the warehousing text amendment until the completion of the comprehensive plan update.
Gray then noted that the agenda for the October meeting gave no indication that the text amendment would be brought up for any kind of discussion.
"However, despite misinforming the public that there would be NO 'Old Business' discussed at the Commission's October meeting, the Commission then entertained a Motion from Commissioner Bill May to reconsider the above -referenced decision of the Planning Commission at its September meeting," she states in the letter.
Gray goes on to admonish the commission for making decisions on the matter behind closed doors, referencing a "written request for reconsideration" that May sent to the commission's chair, Russell Wright, and its attorney, Ed Logan.
"Mr. Logan and the Commission's Chair, then treated this 'written request' (clearly made outside of a public meeting to a non-commission member) as a valid 'motion to reconsider' made within in 24 hours of the September meeting — one which could then be brought up during the October meeting, Commissioner May then restated his 'written request to reconsider' and Commissioner [Tim] Luscher seconded the invalid motion."
Later in the complaint, Gray states that planning commission motions cannot be made outside of a valid meeting.
Gray proposed that the planning commission void the actions it took during the October meeting and put the item back on the table pending review by the zoning update committee and the comprehensive plan update.
Gray forwarded both her written complaint and the response, dated Nov. 9, that she received from Logan to The State Journal.
Logan's response denies that the planning commission acted in a deceptive manner and that Gray did not provide any statutory basis that warrants a reconsideration of the board's actions.
In an email to The State Journal, Gray said that she plans to file an appeal.
In the meantime the text amendments are still set to be taken up for consideration by both the city commission and fiscal court in the coming months.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.