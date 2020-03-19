Gov. Andy Beshear’s order to close in-store dining for restaurants has left local establishments turning all their attention to their carry-out or drive-through business.
“I’m really proud of our governor and the steps he’s taken with everything to keep us protected,” said Dan Liebman, owner of Staxx Barbecue.
“Closing the dining rooms was the right thing to do.”
Beshear issued the order because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Staxx has a drive-through window, which is used for online and drive-up customers.
“We are actually holding our own,” Liebman said. “People are really responding in a supportive way. We’ve had them lined up at the drive-through and we have online ordering where people can go through the drive-through to pick it up.
“We have our catering. We can’t serve the food, but we can drop it off.”
Pizza Inn co-owner Mark Mehrizi said in talks with other Pizza Inn franchisees, most of the franchises do 65-70% of their business with their buffet.
“That’s down to 30%,” he said. “We’re operating at that now, but I think that could change pretty soon.”
That’s because in board calls with other franchisees, Mehrizi said some in Tennessee and North Carolina who own independent grocery stores have indicated if the pandemic lasts for five or six months, grocery stores would have trouble keeping up with the need for food.
“Restaurants have an obligation to stay open and provide food,” he said.
Mehrizi said he recently heard from a nursing home facility that was getting prices from his restaurant.
“Churches that feed kids, schools, retirement homes, they’ll get 50% off,” he said.
“A lot of restaurants have slashed their prices almost half, and we’ve slashed our prices. We might go down, but we’ll go down swinging. You have to feed people.”
José Chavez, the owner of Casa Fiesta, said his business is holding its own.
“It’s steady right now,” he said. “If it stays like this we can pay our bills.
“No one knows how long this will be, and that’s what I’m worried about. I’ve got a lot of waiters. People have been really generous, leaving good tips, with their carryout.”
Chavez has employed waiters to help with the carryout.
“I have to do something to help them,” he said. “People have been really generous to help like that, and we really appreciate what people have done for us.”
At Staxx, Liebman said more people are buying in bulk.
“Instead of just lunch, they’re buying a pound of this, two pounds of that, a quart or two of sides,” he said, “and they have enough for the whole week.
“People have asked about gift cards, and that’s a wonderful way to support businesses. The local business gets the money now, and the person can use the card at a later date. It’s a great thing to do.”
But that’s not all people can do.
“Get out and support local places,” Liebman said. “I’m not greedy. I’d like to see people help other places too.
“We’ll keep going. As long as people are lined up at the drive-through, we’ll keep being open.”
