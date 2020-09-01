A Frankfort rural carrier is being honored by the United States Postal Service as a Postmaster General Hero Award for her actions helping a customer who had fallen inside her home.
Debbie Penn noticed mail collecting at an address on her route last winter and alerted authorities. After hearing faint banging inside, the sheriff kicked open the door and found an elderly woman on the floor.
She had fallen and was in the cold without electricity or enough food for several weeks.
“What I would say to my fellow coworkers is — while you are on the street, pay attention. Remember we are working for the United States Postal Service and our customers. They are both depending on us daily,” Penn explained, adding she was told the customer most likely wouldn’t have survived many more days because outdoor temperatures were below 30 degrees.
The customer, who made a full recovery, wrote a thank you letter about the experience and Penn’s continued assistance after the incident.
“Debbie saved my life,” she wrote.
The Postmaster General Hero Award is given to those who perform a heroic act above and beyond the call of duty while on the job. Penn received the award during a special ceremony at the Frankfort Post Office recently.
“I don’t feel like a hero. We are all put on this earth to give and help. You help your family, your friends, your neighbors,” Penn said.
“In my case, it was my customer.”
