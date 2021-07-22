On Thursday, July 29, the Colonel Daniel Boone Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will host Sue Kelly Ballard, the 2017 DAR Woman in the Arts, speaking on Rebecca Boone, the wife of the chapter's namesake.

The public is invited to this free event in the fellowship hall at First Presbyterian Church, 416 W. Main St.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the invocation and the pledge of allegiance. There will be no formal agenda.

Ballard is a retired college professor from Elizabethtown. She is a member of the Filson Historical Society, the DAR, the board of trustees for Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest and the Boone Society board of directors. She is the editor for the Boone Society's Compass magazine.

Her husband, Jimmie, has a Kentucky pioneer ancestor who also served in the American Revolution and was part of early Kentucky settlement history.

