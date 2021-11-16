George Cook, Ben Bayes, Rebecca Bright, Will Bright, David Schroerlucke, Natasha Schroerlucke, Kathy Schroerlucke and Michaela Schroerlucke helped pick up trash near the old Bridgeport School last month. (Photo submitted)
Kathy Rupinen, Patrick Rupinen and Molly Rupinen pick up trash in Western Franklin County. (Photo submitted)
James Pieper and Savannah Pieper pause for a photo will picking up litter in Franklin County. (Photo submitted)
Last month two local Scouts troops picked up 20 bags of trash along a 15-mile stretch in Western Franklin County.
As part of a service project with the Franklin County Solid Waste coordinator, girls from Troop 1281 and boys from Troop 281, leaders and families picked up litter on Bridgeport Benson, Pea Ridge and Old Bridgeport roads.
"It was a gorgeous fall afternoon and the scouts reported back that they enjoyed the walk with their families and had a great sense of pride and accomplishment when they finished," said Natalie Lile with the Scouts. "It was a great opportunity for the scouts to roll up their sleeves and serve the community!"
Thank you, men and women, for doing this. Very wonderful of you all to do.
