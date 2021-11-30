With Christmas trees in short supply again this year, you’re better off getting yours sooner rather than later.

Climate change and supply chain issues are making it even more difficult to find trees, and with vaccines allowing more people to celebrate the holidays together, the demand has dramatically increased.

Wilson Nurseries Christmas Trees

Pre-cut Christmas trees line an aisle at Wilson Nurseries. While they've been able to find pre-cut trees this year, the demand has seen a huge increase. (Harrison Wagner | State Journal)

Wilson Nurseries has seen these issues firsthand. Manager Jacob Stewart told The State Journal that the nursery got lucky this year finding pre-cut trees, but have been having trouble finding live Norway spruce trees, which are popular to plant in the area. Even when he does find some, a six- or seven-foot tall tree costs twice as much as usual.

“You’re not gonna find Norway spruce anywhere,” Stewart stated.

While they’ve been able to find pre-cut trees this year, Stewart said the demand has seen a huge increase. Between Wilson Nurseries’ Frankfort and Lexington locations, they ordered about 450 trees. They now have between 150 and 200 trees left.

Stewart added that a big reason trees in this area are selling so fast is because of how difficult it has become to find trees in Louisville.

“This time last year, Louisville was out of trees,” Stewart said, adding he’s already seeing more buyers from the state's largest city this year.

Christmas Memories Tree Farm in Lexington is expecting a big turnout when they open this weekend. They’re expecting their regular clientele, in addition to new customers who want a real tree instead of an artificial one.

While that’s good for business, William Moody, who owns the farm with his wife Fredda, is apprehensive about it. Their farm is only 3 acres, and they usually only sell about 80-100 trees.

“Right now, our inventory’s pretty low,” Moody stated. “Our problem is growing enough trees.”

Like other agricultural products, Moody said trees are affected by the weather, and their trees are particularly affected by drought. Moody and his wife don’t irrigate the trees, so they rely on the rain to keep them watered.

When planting, they expect some trees not to make it, but some years are better than others.

“We lose 5% to 10% of what we plant. One year we lost 30%,” Moody added.

However in the 34 years they’ve been open, they’ve only been closed for three of them.

Don’t be discouraged if you can’t find the exact tree you’re looking for this year. Stewart said that although it can be tough to find something to replace a pre-cut, traditional Christmas tree, there are alternatives to planting a Norway spruce. He suggests an American holly tree, Eastern white pine or Eastern red cedar. 

