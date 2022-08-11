Something many people may have forgotten in the chaos following last month’s unprecedented flash flooding in eastern Kentucky were the animals. Not the wildlife so prevalent in the hills and mountains, but the pets that became refugees from the waters just as much as their humans.
That is why a group of local humane societies andrescuershave joined together to form the Capital Coalition for Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief. Made up of Franklin County and Anderson humane societies, All About Animals Inc, Ethan’s Pet Rescue Project and L.I.F.E. House for Animals, these agencies are currently collecting donations of pet supplies that are being transported to affected animal populations in Perry, Knott and Letcher counties.
“Trudi Johnson and Karen Ellis started this effort, collecting the first donations,” said Franklin County Humane Society Shelter Manager Kerry Lowary. “Then Jeff Kell, who owns the property where DaVinci’s Pizza is, offered to let them store the supplies and donations in his building.”
These early donations from the community were enough to fill a 17-foot U-Haul truck, as well as the humane society’sminivan. The first deliveries were made last week.
“The devastation down there inspired me to think, ‘Well, we can do more.’ Here in the capital, we have a lot of great animal lovers. I have to say that Trudi, Karen and Miche Branscum, who runs Ethan’s Pet Rescue for her son, Ethan, reallyspearheaded this.
“I contacted all of them as well as Donna Callahan, with Anderson Humane Society — we have a really tight relationship with them — andsaid,‘What if the five of us form a coalition and commit to continuing to collect donations and go down every couple of weeks to deliver the donations?’”
Lowary believes the fact that local shelters have had to deal with severe flooding themselves makes theirassistancein eastern Kentucky even more important.
“Our shelter was flooded just last year. But we had hours to prepare, and we still had a building left when it was all over with.We had to cleanandhad some repairs to do, but we were out of our building formaybe fourto six weeks. People there will be out of their homes and businesses for a minimum of four to six months, if not indefinitely. Whole communities are gone.”
Many of the affected shelters were in mobile homes and metal post-frame buildings and had little to no warning to evacuate. With no physical structures left, lost animals are being housed in temporary shelters made of travel kennels or large wire kennels wherever they can find space.
Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter in Hazarddidn’tsufferdamage butis beyondcapacityas they house many of the animals either displaced from other shelters or separated from their families.
“People are displaced. Theydon’thave homes for themselves and certainlydon’thave homes for their animals. This was a small way that we could feel like we could help,” Lowary continued.
“We have a load of donations coming from a shelter in Minnesota, and Kentucky’s Humane Society of the United States head, Todd Blevins, is driving that over from Louisville. He has been a huge help in getting everything organized as well as the Kentucky Board of Veterinary Examiners,” she added.
The coalition has a goal of making deliveries of donations every other Thursday for as long as possible.
Donations of pet food (for all ages), water, cleaning supplies, cat litter and boxes, bedding,crates, kennels (large kennels are especially needed) and veterinary supplies are all being accepted.
It is thegoalof the coalition to eventually be able to find room in local shelters to foster and hopefully adopt some of the abandoned animals whoare notclaimed, but as always space is an issue.
“I have been at Franklin County Humane Society for 10 years now, and I have never seen the volume of animals we have stay at capacity as much as it has recently,” Lowary explained. “We house strays, but also take care of animals for residents who are seeking medical treatment, inpatientdrugand alcohol rehabilitation, in domestic violence shelters, and people who are losing their homes. It is a matter of space, and ours is limited.”
But thatdoesn’tdeter these animal lovers from helping furry friends in need, both here and in eastern Kentucky.
"We arevery luckyin that we all work towards the same purpose in this community, and soit’sgratifying to be part of a group that is not only working for the same purpose here in Frankfort but also able to come together and help that part of the state," she explained. "So many people have ties there that live here, and it is a wonderful community in that region.We simplycan’tlet them go unserved.”
