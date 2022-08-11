Something many people may have forgotten in the chaos following last month’s unprecedented flash flooding in eastern Kentucky were the animals. Not the wildlife so prevalent in the hills and mountains, but the pets that became refugees from the waters just as much as their humans.  

That is why a group of local humane societies and rescuers have joined together to form the Capital Coalition for Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief. Made up of Franklin County and Anderson humane societies, All About Animals Inc, Ethan’s Pet Rescue Project and L.I.F.E. House for Animals, these agencies are currently collecting donations of pet supplies that are being transported to affected animal populations in Perry, Knott and Letcher counties.  

