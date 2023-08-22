Launching a search for a summer job, Transylvania University senior Logan Thomas began by looking for an internship that would enable her to gain valuable experience in her future career field but with a catch — she wanted an internship based in Europe.
Thomas is the 21-year-old daughter of Brad and Renee Thomas of Frankfort. A 2020 graduate of Western Hills High School, Logan has always been interested in video storytelling, a passion that started at a young age.
“I remember receiving an iPad as a 10th birthday present which is when I began creating videos with my friends, family members and pets," she explained. "From there I found a love for digital storytelling that has led me to this career path.”
Her internship with FDI Alliance International, an economic development marketing firm based in London, allowed her to not only learn from an established marketing firm, but also offered the opportunity to explore Europe.
"Offering Logan an opportunity to join our team for the summer in London allowed her to experience working in the fast-paced world of international marketing, FDI Alliance International’s CEO and Publisher Courtney Margetson said. "She hit the ground running and it has opened the door for her to take these experiences and turn them into a career.”
While in Europe for the summer, Logan was able to explore Switzerland, Italy and France, as well as the United Kingdom.
“This experience has given me the exposure and opportunity to start my own marketing company where I produce video content for communities that aid in telling their unique story,” she stated.
Since her internship, Thomas has worked with clients in the United Kingdom, Kentucky, Texas and New Mexico. She has also begun negotiations with several other clients from around the globe. Thomas has recently opened Logan’s Lens Productions and is now marketing her video skills through her new website, as well as social media outlets.
Thomas is looking forward to graduating in May and pursuing her video production career and company development.
“I love helping people and communities tell their unique stories in ways they may not have thought about. By bringing a different perspective to their story, I am able to help my clients stand out from the crowd and become memorable,” she added.
