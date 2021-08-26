Centre College

Several students from Frankfort have been named to the dean's list for the winter/spring term at Centre College. This is an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.

Local students honored include Western Hills graduate Carley Bishop, daughter of Keenan and Leslie Bishop; Franklin County graduate Sydney Scott, daughter of Paul and Kelley Scott; and Sayre School graduate Sara Tananasab, daughter of Abdolkarim Tahanasab and Jennifer Fields.

