Three students from Franklin County placed in the top three of their age categories in the 2022 Kentucky Pollinator Stakeholders Art Contest.
The winners were recently announced by Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles.
The student art contest, with the theme “Pollinators and Their Floral Hosts in Kentucky,” was designed to educate the public on the benefits of pollinators and encourage behaviors that promote pollinator habitats across Kentucky.
The local winners were Jacie Lillpop, second place for ages 5-8; Jillian Stomberg, second place for ages 12-14; and Luz Maria Barradas, third place ages 12-14.
Contest participants were divided into age categories with prizes awarded for first, second and third place. First-place winners received a $100 prize, second-place a $50 prize and third-place winners received a $25 prize. The prizes are sponsored by Columbia Gas Vegetation Management Team.
“This contest provides a wonderful way for children to learn about the important role pollinators play in agriculture,” Quarles said. “Plain and simple, without pollinators, we don’t have food. The colorful, vibrant and artistic ways participants found to showcase the relationships between pollinators and their floral hosts have helped spread that message to the public, as well.”
Youth ages 5-18 were invited to participate and entered 177 art pieces focusing on the state’s wide variety of flowers and plants and the pollinators that visit them.
“The symbiotic relationship between pollinators and Kentucky’s flowers is captured beautifully in the art pieces turned in by students,” said Tammy Potter, Kentucky state apiarist. “Kentucky crops, including many fruits and vegetables, are dependent on pollinators. This was wonderfully depicted in every single piece.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.