Three students from Franklin County placed in the top three of their age categories in the 2022 Kentucky Pollinator Stakeholders Art Contest.

The winners were recently announced by Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles.

The student art contest, with the theme “Pollinators and Their Floral Hosts in Kentucky,” was designed to educate the public on the benefits of pollinators and encourage behaviors that promote pollinator habitats across Kentucky.

The local winners were Jacie Lillpop, second place for ages 5-8; Jillian Stomberg, second place for ages 12-14; and Luz Maria Barradas, third place ages 12-14.

Contest participants were divided into age categories with prizes awarded for first, second and third place. First-place winners received a $100 prize, second-place a $50 prize and third-place winners received a $25 prize. The prizes are sponsored by Columbia Gas Vegetation Management Team.

“This contest provides a wonderful way for children to learn about the important role pollinators play in agriculture,” Quarles said. “Plain and simple, without pollinators, we don’t have food. The colorful, vibrant and artistic ways participants found to showcase the relationships between pollinators and their floral hosts have helped spread that message to the public, as well.”

Youth ages 5-18 were invited to participate and entered 177 art pieces focusing on the state’s wide variety of flowers and plants and the pollinators that visit them.

“The symbiotic relationship between pollinators and Kentucky’s flowers is captured beautifully in the art pieces turned in by students,” said Tammy Potter, Kentucky state apiarist. “Kentucky crops, including many fruits and vegetables, are dependent on pollinators. This was wonderfully depicted in every single piece.”

