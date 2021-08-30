The following students from Frankfort completed a degree at University of the Cumberlands this summer:

Emily Grimes earned her Education Specialist in School Counseling; Harshavardhan Nerella earned his Master of Science in Information Technology; and Joshua Atanovich earned his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology.

