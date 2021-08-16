A Frankfort teenager who had been missing since Aug. 10 was found Saturday, according to her father, Greg Lawson.

Abby Lawson, 15, described as 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen on Equestrian Way on the night of Aug. 10 wearing black leggings, a black short-sleeve V-neck T-shirt and black and white canvas sneakers.

Abby Lawson

Abby Lawson

"She is safe and with her family," her father said in a Facebook post early Sunday.

"We have a long road to get her the help and support she needs. But it is a road we are very thankful to be traveling."
 
The Frankfort Police Department asked for the public's help in locating the missing teen on Friday.
 
"I appreciate all the thoughts, prayers, and everyone who has reached out. I cannot express how much your kindness has meant," Greg Lawson added.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription