On Memorial Day, a Frankfort veteran will be among hundreds who served during Operation Desert Storm in 1991 to honor those who have died during their military service in Washington, D.C.

Natalie Highley Srutowski will march in one of the largest groups of veterans in the National Memorial Day Parade beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday on Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C. The parade is broadcast live and produced by the American Veterans Center. 

Natalie Highley Srutowski

Natalie Highley Srutowski

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription