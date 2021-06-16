Maggie Richardson and Abbey Wilhoite have grown up together, and one of the activities they’ve shared over the years is participating in pageants.
The two will be doing that this week when they take part in the Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen pageant and scholarship program at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville Thursday through Saturday.
Wilhoite, who will be a sophomore at Western Kentucky University this fall, is a 2020 graduate of Franklin County. Richardson will be a senior at Western Hills.
Wilhoite’s first pageant was a baby contest when she was 6 months old. Richardson didn’t start competing in pageants until she was in eighth grade.
They know some people have negative opinions about pageants, but they say pageants are not what people think they are and that it’s particularly true of this pageant, which awards scholarship money.
“It’s not focused on looks,” Wilhoite said. “It’s more about what you care about and what you have to offer.”
“They’re looking for strong women, smart women,” Richardson said.
Richardson and Wilhoite won preliminary rounds to become two of the 22 women who will be competing this week.
Richardson is Miss Richmond’s Outstanding Teen, and Wilhoite is Miss Thoroughbred Country’s Outstanding Teen. They won their preliminaries more than a year ago with plans to compete in the 2020 pageant, but that was canceled because of COVID-19.
The pageant will consist of interviews, performing a fitness routine, modeling an evening gown and a talent performance.
“This has helped with my speaking skills,” Wilhoite said. “It’s helped me have more confidence. When I’m doing job interviews, it’s helped a lot with that.”
“I like meeting new people,” Richardson said. “A lot of girls go into pageants with a win-or-lose mindset, but I’m the exact opposite. There are so many doors that can be opened.”
The pageant also lets both women spread the word on causes they care about. Each contestant has a social impact initiative.
Richardson’s is Compete for a Cause: Colon Cancer Awareness, and Wilhoite’s is Mentoring Children of Incarcerated Parents.
Richardson’s mother is colon cancer survivor. Wilhoite said her father was a police officer who had an issue with alcohol and spent a short amount of time in jail.
“When something is so close to your heart, you really want to make a difference,” Wilhoite said.
Richardson is the daughter of Rob and Kim Richardson, and Wilhoite is the daughter of Stephanie Wilhoite and Brian Wilhoite.
Wilhoite said her father has been sober for about five years.
“We have a really good relationship,” she said, “and he’s very supportive of my platform.”
Tickets for the pageant can be purchased at misskentucky.org, and the pageant can be viewed at www.watch.pageantslive.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.