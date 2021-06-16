Maggie Richardson and Abbey Wilhoite have grown up together, and one of the activities they’ve shared over the years is participating in pageants.

The two will be doing that this week when they take part in the Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen pageant and scholarship program at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville Thursday through Saturday.

Wilhoite, who will be a sophomore at Western Kentucky University this fall, is a 2020 graduate of Franklin County. Richardson will be a senior at Western Hills.

Wilhoite’s first pageant was a baby contest when she was 6 months old. Richardson didn’t start competing in pageants until she was in eighth grade.

They know some people have negative opinions about pageants, but they say pageants are not what people think they are and that it’s particularly true of this pageant, which awards scholarship money.

“It’s not focused on looks,” Wilhoite said. “It’s more about what you care about and what you have to offer.”

“They’re looking for strong women, smart women,” Richardson said.

Richardson and Wilhoite won preliminary rounds to become two of the 22 women who will be competing this week.

Richardson is Miss Richmond’s Outstanding Teen, and Wilhoite is Miss Thoroughbred Country’s Outstanding Teen. They won their preliminaries more than a year ago with plans to compete in the 2020 pageant, but that was canceled because of COVID-19.

The pageant will consist of interviews, performing a fitness routine, modeling an evening gown and a talent performance.

“This has helped with my speaking skills,” Wilhoite said. “It’s helped me have more confidence. When I’m doing job interviews, it’s helped a lot with that.”

“I like meeting new people,” Richardson said. “A lot of girls go into pageants with a win-or-lose mindset, but I’m the exact opposite. There are so many doors that can be opened.”

The pageant also lets both women spread the word on causes they care about. Each contestant has a social impact initiative.

Richardson’s is Compete for a Cause: Colon Cancer Awareness, and Wilhoite’s is Mentoring Children of Incarcerated Parents.

Richardson’s mother is colon cancer survivor. Wilhoite said her father was a police officer who had an issue with alcohol and spent a short amount of time in jail.

“When something is so close to your heart, you really want to make a difference,” Wilhoite said.

Richardson is the daughter of Rob and Kim Richardson, and Wilhoite is the daughter of Stephanie Wilhoite and Brian Wilhoite.

Wilhoite said her father has been sober for about five years.

“We have a really good relationship,” she said, “and he’s very supportive of my platform.”

Tickets for the pageant can be purchased at misskentucky.org, and the pageant can be viewed at www.watch.pageantslive.com.

