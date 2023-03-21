The Bluegrass Writers Coalition, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to promote literature in all forms across the commonwealth, recently published "From Pen to Page, II," their second anthology featuring Kentucky writers.

From Pen to Page II

This volume contains work from 25 local authors and includes novel excerpts, short stories, poems, memoir shorts and creative non-fiction. It is available on Amazon in both ebook ($4.99) and paperback ($14.99) editions.

