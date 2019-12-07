Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.
MONDAY
Linda Dobbins Country Music
Linda will be singing her popular Loretta Lynn-style music. And maybe she’ll work in a holiday tune or two at 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
Painting with a Purpose
Join artist Gail Huber at 12:30 p.m. and take home a perfect snowman. Gail will provide the supplies and part of your fee will be donated to Capital City Activity Center. Please call the Center, 502-223-5794, to sign up. The cost is $35.
WEDNESDAY
2019 Subaru Share the Love Event: Cram the Crosstrek
Bring non-perishable food items to cram into a Crosstrek provided by our partners at Quantrell Subaru for the 2019 Subaru Share the Love ® Event. All items will be given to seniors in Franklin County through the center’s outreach program. This event begins at 10 am, and will include music by Rick Hanks with a holiday lunch to follow at 11:30 am. Between now and Jan. 2, Subaru of America, Inc. will donate $250 to local senior nutrition programs like ours for every new vehicle purchased or leased, when the customer chooses Meals on Wheels as their charity of choice. Learn more at www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove. Call the Center, 502-223-5794, to sign up for the holiday lunch.
THURSDAY
Helping Hands Food Pantry
Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.
FRIDAY
Bingo with Dominion
Friends from Dominion will provide the prizes and call those winning numbers at 10 a.m.