Q&A with Tony Davis of Kentucky Knows

Tony Davis (State Journal file photo)

Kentucky Knows, a specialty coffee retailer in Downtown Frankfort, will be closed until further notice following a “serious vehicular accident” involving owner Tony Davis.

Customers were made aware in an email over the weekend.

“As many of you know, Tony's dream is a one-man operation,” the email said, “and for this reason, the business has had to shut down.”

Online sales for the Main Street retail shop also were halted.

Kentucky Knows, the brainchild of Davis, sells flavored coffees aged in Buffalo Trace Distillery bourbon barrels. 

“We are handcrafting … all of our craft,” Davis said in a promotional video after opening the business, “from our coffee scoops, our cutting boards, our lights that are made from the bands of the bourbon barrels.”

The store's bags of coffee come capped with a bourbon barrel bung plug.

No details have been made public regarding the accident or Davis’ condition. 

