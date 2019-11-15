Gov.-elect Andy Beshear announced that several Frankfort residents have been appointed to his transition team.
Beshear defeated Gov. Matt Bevin on Nov. 5. He will be inaugurated Dec. 10.
Here’s the list:
- Former Lt. Gov. Crit Luallen, chair of the Budget team
- Jerry Johnson, staff for Cabinet for Health and Family Services team
- Becky Goodman, co-chair of Energy and Environment Cabinet team
- Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber, Education and Workforce Development Cabinet team
- State Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, Education and Workforce Development Cabinet team
- Jerry Graves, Finance and Administration Cabinet team
- Attorney General outreach coordinator Lori Farris, Office of the Governor team
- Head of Attorney General Office of Criminal Appeals Vickie Wise, Justice and Public Safety Cabinet team
- Former director of the Labor Cabinet Kim Perry, Labor Cabinet team
- Former Secretary of Labor Larry Roberts, Labor Cabinet team
- Commissioner of the Department of Human Resources Administration Mary Elizabeth Bailey, Personnel Cabinet team
- Ray Perry, Co-Chair of Public Protection Cabinet team
- Marcie Matthews, Transportation Cabinet team