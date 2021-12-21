122421.MorningPointe-Lofton_submitted.jpg

Denice Lofton, Morning Pointe of Frankfort’s lead housekeeper, second from the left, received the Exceeding Expectations Award the Bluegrass Region, at Morning Pointe's annual conference. From left are Morning Pointe CEO Franklin Farrow, Denice Lofton, Regional Vice President of Operations Staci Dennis, and Morning Pointe President Greg A. Vital. (Photo submitted)

Denice Lofton, lead housekeeper at Morning Pointe of Frankfort personal care community, is the recipient of the 2021 Morning Pointe Senior Living Exceeding Expectations Award for outstanding service for the Bluegrass Region, representing 12 Morning Pointe communities in Kentucky and Indiana.

“This award goes to associates who exceed the expectations set for them, and Denice is no exception,” said Regional Vice President of Operations Staci Dennis. “Cleanliness is just as important to a resident’s wellbeing as their physical health. Denice goes above and beyond to see that the residents in her building have a wonderfully welcoming place to call home.”

Lofton has been with Morning Pointe for four years and counts her conversations with her residents as her “secret sauce” for success.

“I don’t just clean their rooms, I talk with them —I  ask them how their day is, whether they need something, and how I can make their life better,” Lofton said. “We’re a team here and we don’t let anything stop us from making great things happen.”

When awarding her as the Exceeding Expectations winner, Morning Pointe cited Lofton’s love for seniors and passion for keeping her building clean as particularly noteworthy.

Morning Pointe Senior Living presented its Exceeding Expectations awards at its recent annual conference, recognizing the most exceptional of its associates for demonstrating leadership and excellence in providing quality senior care.

Every year, the company acknowledges top performing team members in its 35 communities in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

