It is the end of an era in the Franklin County Fiscal Court office building on West Main Street. 

After almost a quarter century of serving the county, Treasurer Susan Laurenson will be retiring from her position, making way for her replacement, Kate McCain.

Susan Laurenson

Dressed for the cold, Susan Laurenson walks down West Main Street in this 2018 State Journal file photo. Laurenson is retiring from her post as county treasurer.

