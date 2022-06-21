The summer solstice was celebrated Tuesday with the Longest Day of Play hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort and the Franklin County Health Department (FCHD) Tuesday evening at Juniper Hill Park. 

The free community event featured games, activities, hot dogs and giveaways. The first 600 participants received tickets to a splash party at the Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center that evening. 

Longest Day of Play — June 21, 2022

Debbie Bell, the health education coordinator at the FCHD, said that events like these help create public awareness of the importance of physical activity as it pertains to health.

"When people are active and participating in movement there are tremendous health benefits,” Bell said. “When compared to other states, we are considered one of the least active within our nation and that is not where we want to be. So, we like doing anything that would promote people getting out and doing things.” 

