The summer solstice is upon us once again. On June 21 the northern hemisphere will be at its maximum tilt towards the sun, thus resulting in the sun staying in the Kentucky skies for almost 15 hours.

To celebrate the extra sunlight, the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort and the Franklin County Health Department (FCHD) are set to host the Longest Day of Play on Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Juniper Hill Park.

‘Longest Day of Play’ draws a crowd to Juniper Hill

Berran Stode, 4, jumps off an inflatable at the Longest Day of Play at Juniper Hill Park in this 2018 State Journal file photo.

This annual free event will feature games, activities, hot dogs and giveaways until 7:30 p.m., followed by a splash party at the Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center until 9:30 p.m. The first 600 people to arrive at the event will get a wristband for free admission to the pool.

Debbie Bell, the health education coordinator at the FCHD, said that events like these help create public awareness of the importance of physical activity as it pertains to health.

"When people are active and participating in movement there are tremendous health benefits,” Bell explained. “When compared to other states, we are considered one of the least active within our nation and that is not where we want to be. So we like doing anything that would promote people getting out and doing things.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription