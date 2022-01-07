Always wanted to write, but weren’t sure how to begin? Perhaps you’ve started writing and are looking for guidance from experienced authors. Or are you a published author interested in meeting with other authors to discuss literature, writing challenges, and publishing opportunities? Then the Bluegrass Writers Coalition (BWC) may be the group for you.

Members of the Bluegrass Writers Coalition are, from left to right top to bottom, Melissa Raine, John Schaaf, Shannon McRoberts, Paula Miller, Edmond Thompson, Michael Embry, Chris Helvey, Charlie Pearl, Damian Beach, Richard Taylor, Debra Ison, Don Coffey and Sylvia Coffey. Standing, from left, are Ray Peden, Virginia "Ginny" Smith and William R. Elam. (Photo submitted)

The Bluegrass Writers Coalition is a gathering of authors who work to promote literature in all forms across Kentucky. BWC members are active writers in all genres who believe the printed word enhances the lives of both writers and readers. BWC endeavors to showcase writers and their works through discussions, readings, and book-signing events.

Open to all, the BWC meets the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. usually at Panera Bread in Frankfort.

Recently, BWC sponsored the initial Bluegrass Book Festival. Over a dozen writers participated, sharing their words with readers from around the Bluegrass.

On April 30, the BWC will hold a Conference of Writers, a day-long event featuring writing workshops led by well-known Kentucky writers, including Richard Taylor, Crystal Wilkinson, and Teri Carter, plus a panel discussion on Writing as a Profession. Among the panel members will be Chanda Veno, editor of The State Journal.

For more information on this conference or BWC go to www.bluegrasswriterscoalition.com, or call Chris Helvey at 502-330-4746 or Michael Embry at 502-545-3367.

