Lopez Land Farm Market, located in Franklin County, has been accepted into the 2023 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market Program.  

As a member of this prestigious program, this market has committed to providing top-quality products and services to its customers. This certification ensures that Lopez Land Farm Market meets the highest standards of quality, freshness and marketing appeal.  

Kentucky Farm Bureau Certified Farm Market

