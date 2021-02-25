Louie Rivers Jr. grew up on a farm in South Carolina, an upbringing that has served him well.
“I enjoyed living on a farm,” Rivers said. “You didn’t have to look for a summer job, you always had something to do, and it taught you the value of work.”
That set Rivers on a career path that included 25 years with Kentucky State University’s Cooperative Extension Program. He retired from KSU in 2019.
His job included working with minority farmers, veteran farmers and female farmers.
“I worked with black, blue, green, any of them,” he said.
Rivers, 72, earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science from South Carolina State University and a master’s degree in dairy science from Florida.
“To the best of my knowledge, I was the first Black person to get a (master’s) degree in dairy science from Florida,” he said. “The day I defended my master’s, I received a request to report for active duty in my mailbox.”
Rivers reported for active duty with the Army in October 1972, beginning a 20-year career in the military.
“My intention was to spend two years in the Army,” he said. “When I got to Fort Sill (Oklahoma), I met my wife (Sarah) in December of 1972, and we got married in December of 1973.
“She thought the military was a better situation for me, and it was because of the retirement.”
Rivers was 44 when he retired from the military with the rank of lieutenant colonel, and he was ready to return to farming.
“When I retired from the military, I thought I’d just go out and get a job since I had a master’s degree in dairy science,” he said. “I went by Clemson. It was the first time I was on their campus, but I didn’t hear anything. I went to the University of Georgia. I stopped by with my resume and talked to folks, but I didn’t hear anything.”
Rivers did receive a job offer from Fort Valley State in Georgia, a historically Black college, which he accepted.
“Agriculture is one of the most segregated professions in the country,” he said. “I’d spent 20 years in the military, and in the military things were really integrated. When I got out, I found out society hadn’t caught up with the military.”
After a year at Fort Valley State, Rivers worked at South Carolina State for a year before coming to Kentucky State in 1994.
The Rivers family had found a home.
“When I came to Kentucky State my youngest son was getting ready to go into the ninth grade, and we’d moved around a lot,” Rivers said.
“I was hired on a five-year grant, and we decided to stay here. I was working with the farmers of Kentucky, and we decided to stay here until I retired.”
Rivers had plenty of work to do, and it’s work that continues.
“Mr. Rivers is respected personally and professionally for his work with Kentucky stakeholders and University Extension personnel,” said Dr. Kirk Pomper, the dean of Kentucky State University’s College of Agriculture, Community and the Sciences. “Even in retirement from Kentucky State University, he continues working for Kentucky’s small farmers.
“Mr. Rivers co-created the Small, Limited Resource, and Minority Farmers Conference with Dr. Marion Simon, which is the largest annual gathering of African American farmers in the state. He also was instrumental in the offering of the popular KSU Third Thursday Thing workshop series. Mr. Rivers remains committed to improving the lives of small farmers.”
Rivers has maintained interest in farmland, including the farm on which he was raised.
“My dad was the smartest man on earth,” Rivers said. “Before he closed his eyes for the last time, he divided the farm up among us seven kids.”
Rivers and his wife have also bought two additional farms, and the land will be divided equally between their sons, Louie III and Robert.
“I always thought farmland is something they don’t make any more of,” he said. “I have two grandsons, and eventually it’ll go to my two grandsons.”
That’s important to Rivers, who has seen a decrease in the number of minority-owned farms.
“When a farmer has retired or died, the first thing the family wants to do is sell the land instead of keeping it in the family,” he said. “Most of them have left the farm, and they want to sell it.
“That’s the one thing I guess I was disappointed in, that I couldn’t get more people to keep their land.”
The Riverses’ sons both graduated from Franklin County High School and Kentucky State University. Both sons also earned doctoral degrees, Louie III from Ohio State University and Robert from the University of Cambridge in England.
“When they were young we’d take trips, and if we’d go through a state with an HBCU we’d go by and show it to them,” Rivers said. “We told them they could go to any school they wanted to go to, but they had to pay for it or if they got a scholarship.
“They both ended up at Kentucky State on full rides, and they earned their undergraduate degrees to their PhDs on scholarship.”
Rivers is also active in charitable work that includes Habitat for Humanity.
“I’ve spent a lot of time in the church,” he said. “My entire life I’ve been in the church, and my kids, my wife and I have all been in the church.” Rivers is a member of First Baptist Church on Clinton Street.
He’s also done work for his fraternity, Omega Psi Phi, of which he is a lifetime member, for 50 years.
Rivers serves on the State Board of Agriculture, representing farmers at-large.
It’s a group he’s known well since he was a child.
“When I was growing up we grew corn, soybeans, cotton,” Rivers said. “We had hogs and beef cattle, and we had chickens for the family to eat. We grew a garden for our own vegetables.
“When you live on a farm you have to grow your own food, kill your own hog.”
